Tile integration headlines the KeySmart Pro Key Holder at $25.50 (New low, 49% off)

Justin Smiles (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the KeySmart Pro Key Holder with Tile Smart Technology for $25.32 Prime shipped once the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you would usually spend $50 at KeySmart or direct from Amazon. That works out to 49% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Always know where you left your keys behind with a handy organizer that also features built-in Tile technology. Simply fire up the Tile app to “track your missing keys on a map.” It can hold up to 10 keys at once and also functions as a flashlight and bottle opener. A dedicated button on the side can ping your phone in the event that you have misplaced it, instead.

If you’re more interested in the key organizing aspect of the holder above, perhaps this $12 accessory would be a better fit. It can hold up to 20 keys or tools and features a similar design. Best of all, you’ll only spend about half as much. Bear in mind you will forego Tile tracking capabilities though.

KeySmart Pro Key Holder features:

NEVER LOSE YOUR KEYS AGAIN: The KeySmart Pro is a compact key organizer with Tile smart location that lets you track your missing keys on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone!

MAKE YOUR KEYS RING: Use the Tile app to make your KeySmart Pro play a tune so you can find your keys faster!

FIND YOUR MISSING PHONE: Press the button on the KeySmart Pro to make your phone ring, even on silent.

10 KEYS + FLASHLIGHT + BOTTLE OPENER: Includes a built-in LED light, bottle opener and a loop piece to attach your car key fob. And it fits up to 10 keys!

