Kingston’s 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $80 shipped (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering the Kingston 1TB A2000 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is $40 off for a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Newegg currently charges $105, for comparison’s sake. Kingston says the drive provides “NVMe PCIe performance at a fraction of the cost” and that it is ideal for DIY system builds as well as basic PC upgrades. Alongside AES 256 bit encryption and other bundled-in security features, this SSD can move data at up to 2,000MB/s and carries a 4+ star rating. More deal and details below. 

A more affordable option falls to the TEAMGROUP MP33 1TB NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive at $73 shipped. This one is much of the same but with a slightly slower data transfer rate at up to 1,800MB/s. But considering today’s lead deal is already in the most affordable price range for a drive that fast, this is TEAMGROUP is one of the better options for savings some additional cash. 

But if you’re also looking for some portable SSD storage, take a look at this ongoing price drop on SanDisk’s Extreme 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable SSD. Now down at a new $225 Amazon all-time low, this is a great time to pick up one of the best options in the category. It can run at up to 1050MB/s and features a protective housing to ensure your data stays safe. More details here

More on the Kingston 1TB A2000 M.2 SSD:

A2000 is an affordable solution with impressive read/write speeds up to 2,200/2,000MB/s. Delivers 3x the performance over a SATA SSD with quicker loading times, lower power and lower heat. Ideal for Ultrabooks and small form factor PC (SFF PC) systems. Designed for the entry-level user, purpose-built system manufacturer, DIY system builder, and those seeking to upgrade their PC.

