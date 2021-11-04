Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE wheel and pedals get you ready for Forza Horizon 5 at $50 off

Amazon is offering the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox Series X|S, One, and PC or PlayStation 5/4 and PC for $349.99 shipped. This saves you $50 from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen since July when it fell to $300. Leveraging Logitech’s TRUEFORCE technology, this wheel processes at 4,000 times per second which allows it to “produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games.” There’s also a 24-point selector, RPM LEDs, and more to make this a premium experience regardless of which platform you’re on. It also includes pedals that use a programmable dual clutch, brake, and gas to simulate realistic driving. So, if you’re preparing for the Forza Horizon 5 launch next week, this racing wheel setup will be a great investment to have your kit ready when the game comes out.

However, you could instead opt for the Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel. It’s currently $244 on Amazon, saving an additional $106 over today’s lead deal. While it doesn’t offer TRUEFORCE technology, it does have force feedback for a realistic racing experience. Overall, this is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget, as it’s essentially the previous-generation of today’s lead deal, delivering a similar experience overall.

Further bolster your gaming setup with the Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor while it’s down to $680. Delivering a high-end 1440p 240Hz experience to your desk, this display is great for fast-paced gaming, such as Forza Horizon 5 or Battlefield 2042.

More about the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel:

  • TRUEFORCE: Unleash your passion for racing with high-definition force feedback. TRUEFORCE connects directly to game engines, processing at 4000 times a second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games
  • Programmable dual clutch: Get off the starting line faster with maximum traction and minimum smoke in supported games
  • Control the race: 24-point selector, RPM LEDs, integrated Xbox One or PC game controls, and progressive brake spring all help you maintain control of your vehicle at high speeds in supported games

