Muscle Milk Pro contains 50-grams of protein per serving: 2.54-lbs. now $11 (Reg. $28)

Amazon is now offering the 2.54-pound container of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Powder (chocolate) for $11.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and an additional $8 will get knocked off your total at checkout. Then remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. The pro series features a massive 50-grams of protein per serving to get you jacked and ready for next summer. It also contains 20 vitamins and minerals including Vitamin D, calcium, a series of essential amino acids, and more. Head below for additional details.

Another great way to bolster your daily protein intake is with some affordable protein bars. We happen to have the popular Pure Protein bars on sale right now with 12-packs starting from just over $7.50 Prime shipped. You’ll want to go browse through the deals and flavor options right here as these price drops could be gone at any minute now.

While we are talking workouts and the like, Twelve South launched its brand new Apple Watch ActionBand this morning. This two-piece workout Apple Watch solution comes with a pair of terry cotton wrist bands and is described as “the world’s most comfortable, wrist-friendly way to work out with your Apple Watch.” You can learn all about it in this morning’s coverage alongside a nice 20% launch deal.

More on Muscle Milk Pro:

Contains (1) 2.54 pound cannister (about 14 servings) of muscle milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary.

50 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass.

The Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone.

