Capture holiday memories with Olympus mirrorless DSLR camera bundles from $600

Amazon is now offering a selection of Olympus digital mirrorless cameras on sale from $600 shipped. Our favorite is the OM-D E-M1X 20.4MP Mirrorless DSLR for $1,699.99. While it had an original launch price of $3,000, this camera has more recently gone for $2,000 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new low that we’ve tracked. With the ability to take 20.4MP photos and 4K video, this camera is ready to capture holiday memories. Thanks to its 5-axis in-body image stabilization, you’ll find that this camera can even take up to 50MP high-resolution images. When it comes to autofocus, there’s 121-point phase detection alongside contrast detection in tow here which allows it to easily pick out the focus point in any image. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional deals.

More Olympus deals:

For on-the-go photo and video capturing, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great choice. Considering it’s available for $200 off right now, the 3-sensor camera array is ready to take 12MP photos as well as 4K video. Head on over to our deal coverage to learn more.

More on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X DSLR:

20. 4 MP live MOS sensor with dual Tropic VIII image Processors

5 Axis sync is provides 7.5 EV Stops of compensation, the world’s most effective stabilization performance

Hand held High Res shot mode provides 50MP images with no stabilizing gear. ISO sensitivity AUTO ISO (default) low (approx.64) ‐ 6400 with customizable default and upper limit (200 6400). Manual ISO LOW (approx.64, approx.100), 200 25600 (adjustable in 1/3 or 1 EV steps)

