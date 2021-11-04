Rare price drop brings Gator’s Deluxe Desk-Mounted Mic Boom Stand down to $110.50

Amazon is now offering the Gator Frameworks Deluxe 3000 Desk-Mounted Broadcast Microphone Boom Stand for $110.50 shipped. Regularly $130 at Amazon and regularly fetching as much as $210 at Sweetwater, today’s deal is at least 15% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low. There are certainly more affordable options out there, but if you’re looking for a high-quality solution to support your burgeoning broadcast/stream that might last a lifetime, this is it. The 360-degree rotation and spring-loaded articulation arm make for a versatile mic stand solution that will work in a wide variety of setups and recording situations. Unlike some options in this category, this one also includes an integrated XLR cable as well. Rated 4+ stars at Sweetwater. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’re paying a bit of premium for the Gator build quality and reputation. However, you can score a very similar setup for $35 with the Pyle Suspension Microphone Boom Stand Pro. This one also features spring-loaded articulation as well as a similar desk clamp and for a while lot less than today’s lead deal.

And while we are on the subject, Amazon has launched some rare deals on some of Shure’s world class microphones as part of its early Black Friday sale. You can browse through all of those offers right here and be sure to check out the early holiday Blue microphone deals if you’re looking for a more affordable USB option.

More on the Gator Frameworks Deluxe 3000 Boom Stand:

Rotates Full 360-Degrees with Minimal Noise

Fixed, Internally Guided 10’/3. 05m XLR Cable Included

Spring-Loaded Articulating Arm with 4. 4 lbs. /2 kg Max Weight Capacity & 32. 25”/940mm Max Extension

Easily Mounts or Clamps to Desks, Tables & Similar-Sized Surfaces 2. 17”/55mm Max in Thickness

Standard 5/8”-27 Mic Threads for Connecting Most Podcast and Vocal Microphones, Including Shure SM7B, Shure MV7 Models

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!