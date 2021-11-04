SodaStream Terra makes sparkling water for fun treats this holiday season at $60 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $59.99 shipped. Down from $100, this is a massive 40% discount, beats our last mention by $20, and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of drinking soda, but enjoy carbonated water, then SodaStream is a great tool to have. The 60L Co2 canister helps easily carbonate water for you to make refreshing beverages at home. You can either add fruit, syrup, or nothing to the drink depending on what you’re in the mood for, which makes it easy to still enjoy soda from time to time while also having healthier drinks too. Plus, all SodaStream bottles are dishwasher safe and BPA-free. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review, then head below for more.

Always have a spare bottle when you pick up this 2-pack of 1L canisters for $20 on Amazon. Made by SodaStream to be the same size as the included one with today’s deal, the bottles can make up to 1L of soda, sparkling juice, or water with it. Plus, once you’re done, just toss it in the dishwasher so it’s ready to go for the next drink-making adventure.

While sparkling drinks are fun, sometimes you need a bit of a pick-me-up in the morning. That’s where the Keurig’s K-Mini Brewer comes in. Currently on an early Black Friday sale of $50, this is saving $30 from its normal going rate and getting one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year. The single-serve design makes it simple to brew just one cup of coffee before you head out the door, helping cut down on wasted grounds and time.

More on the SodaStream Terra:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, quick connect 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

