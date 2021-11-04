Sorel offers 25% off new styles + free shipping: Boots, slippers, more

Sorel is currently offering 25% off new styles for fall including boots, sneakers, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Madson II Chukka Boots for men that are also a best-seller for Sorel. This style is currently marked down to $131 and originally sold for $175. These boots are available in several color options and it has a waterproof design, which is great for fall weather. Plus, they were made to feel like your favorite sneaker with a cushioned insole and lining to help keep you warm. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Sorel customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

