Timex Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off best-selling watches from $30 shipped

The Timex Friends and Family Sale offers 25% off best-selling watches when you apply promo code FRIEND25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Fairfield Chronograph Leather Watch. This style is currently marked down to $82 and originally sold for $109. If you’re looking for a holiday gift, this is a great option. It’s available in two color options, black or brown, and it has a light up dial to help you easily see the time at night. The large face and simple design is timeless and a piece they can dress up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timex or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Joe’s New Balance Shop Early Flash Sale that’s offering 20-60% off best-selling running shoes and more.

