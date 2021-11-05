Anker’s Nebula Fire TV Soundbar drops to $140 shipped today only at Amazon (Reg. up to $213+)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $139.99 shipped. This is an Amazon Lightning deal, which means the price will jump back up in roughly 8 hours or until it is sold out. Originally $230, it typically sells in the $180 to $213 range these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also $30 below our previous mention. The 2.1-channel setup is complemented by up to 100-watts of output power as well as a voice remote for controlling Alexa. As a Fire TV device with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, it also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and includes direct access to loads of the best streaming services. Included with purchase, you’ll find an HDMI cable, optional wall mounting brackets, an RCA to 3.5mm cord, and more. You can learn more in our launch coverage and down below.

A more affordable 2.1-channel setup falls to something like the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar. This one sells for $120 shipped on Amazon and includes a wireless subwoofer you won’t get with today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind, this is also not a Fire TV device with built-in smart features and direct access to streaming services either.

For more ways to expand your home theater setup, dive into Amazon’s early Black Friday Sony sale. Starting from $88, you’ll find floor standing speakers, bookshelf models and more at up to 50% off right here. Then head over to our home theater deal hub for additional offers and ways to create the ideal holiday entertainment center this year.

More on the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

