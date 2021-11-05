Anker Soundcore Life Q20+ ANC headphones see second discount to $59.50 shipped

Woot via Amazon is now offering the latest Anker Soundcore Life Q20+ ANC Wireless Heapdhones for $59.49 shipped. Down from a going rate of $70, today’s discount saves you a little over $10.50, marking only the second discount we’ve tracked and falling just $3.50 from the all-time low. Boasting some sleek new upgrades over the popular Q20 headphones, this newer model combines hybrid active noise cancellation with over 22 customizable EQ modes for a totally personalized listening experience. You’ll also find an impressive 60-hour battery life here, as well as USB-C charging, and the ability to connect to two devices at once. Head below tor more details.

Rather opt for a more compact build, these TOZO NC2 earbuds also bring active noise cancellation listening to your pocket for only $40 after you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, they don’t carry quite the same name recognition as Anker’s Soundcore cans, but with IPX6 waterproofing and up to 32-hours of playtime, these make great workout companions as well as day-to-day earbuds.

Speaking of big brand names, there’s really no going wrong with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ down to only $59 shipped. Slashing 41% off what you’d normally pick them up for, you can enjoy a new all-time low on these premium earbuds, as well as the 22-hour battery life, Qi-enabled charging, and Ambeint Aware that headline the feature set.

More on Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20+ Life Headphones:

  • Custom oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers produce Hi-Res Audio ensures devices are capable of producing exceptional sound. Music is reproduced with high frequencies that reach up to 40kHz for stunning clarity and detail.
  • Life Q20+ has 4 ANC microphones and a digital active noise cancellation algorithm to detect and cancel out a wider range of low and mid-frequency noises such as cars and airplane engines.
  • Enjoy 40 hours of playtime in wireless noise cancelling mode (at 60% volume) or 60 hours’ in standard mode. Also enjoy 4 hours of listening when you charge Life Q20+ active noise cancelling headphones for just 5 minutes.

