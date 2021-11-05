Outfit your home office with this 47-inch desk at $56 shipped (30% off)

Tespo Store (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CubiCubi 47-inch Computer Desk for $55.99 shipped. Typically sold for $80, today’s deal shaves 30% off and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Overhaul the look and feel of your home office with a new desk that’s headlined by an industrial design. This specific model boasts a 47- by 23.6-inch surface, providing ample space for most work from home setups. Everything is upheld by a steel frame which provides plenty of strength for peripherals, a monitor, and much more. Along the side you’ll also find a storage bag that’s bound to help prevent your desktop from becoming cluttered.

Add a layer of protection to the surface of your new purchase with one of these desk pads at $10 Prime shipped. This will prevent a mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals from accidentally damaging the surface. Plus, you’ll also be able to pick a neat accent color that will allow your desk to pop. While other sizes are available, this specific unit spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches.

While you’re at it, why not also upgrade to Logitech’s MX Master 3 mouse? Earlier today we spotted it on sale at $86.50. Most would agree that this is one of the best productivity-focused mice on the market, making it a solid option to consider pairing with your new desk. Swing by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to find an abundance of other deals.

CubiCubi 47-inch Computer Desk features:

This vintage-style computer desk is designed for multi-purpose. It is a must-have computer desk which fit well in your home office, study room, bedroom or living room. The solid metal frame and triangle strut ensure the stability, letting you enjoy your work or study on this table. A clear and well-organized installation guide are helpful even if you are new to install a desk.

