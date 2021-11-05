Deep fry the turkey this year in Masterbuilt’s countertop cooker, now $76 shipped (Reg. $90+)

Authorized eBay Daily Deals seller Spreetail is now offering the Masterbuilt Countertop 3-in-1 Electric Deep Fryer for $75.96 shipped. Regularly $119, and currently on sale for $90 at Target, this model fetches $88 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find just in time for Thanksgiving. You can get up to 20-pounds or more of delicious deep-fried turkey (depending on the dimensions of the bird) out of this handy fryer, not mention the ability to use it as a steamer or boiler for veggies and more. A built-in drain valve, dishwasher-safe components, and drain clips are joined by a lifting hook for simple and safe use that help avoid those annoying burns from the hot oil. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below.

Now if you aren’t interested in the deep frying, it might be worth considering a nice little air fryer for your side dishes this holiday season. The Chefman 2-quart TurboFry is a great option at $36 on Amazon that won’t break the bank while still providing a trustworthy option that has been quite popular on Amazon over the last year or so.

Or just forget the deep-fryer and smoke that turkey this year. We are still tracking a deep deal on Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker at $199 via Amazon. That’s $50 off the going rate and a great time to bring home an easy-to-use digital smoker that will almost certainly come in handy when summer rolls around again as well. Head over to this week’s coverage for additional details on that price drop and over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Masterbuilt 3-in-1 Electric Deep Fryer:

KITCHEN MULTICOOKER: 3-in-1 electric frying appliance lets you fry, steam, or boil your favorite foods for the entire family

REDUCES OIL USAGE: Healthier design reduces fat with 1.3 less oil needed than used in traditional fryers

INCLUDED FRYING BASKET: Drain clips and cooking basket with lifting hook ensures safe food management when removing your veggies from the cooker

BUILT-IN DRAIN: Built-in drain valve with dishwasher safe components makes cleanup after cooking easy

SPECIFICATIONS: Color: Silver; Dimensions (L x W x H): 15.4 x 15.4 x 13.7 inches; Weight: 15.5 pounds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!