Disney launches massive 25% off sitewide sale: Holiday ornaments, toys, apparel, much more

We are now tracking a wide-ranging Disney holiday sale via its official online storefront. Known as the Friends and Family Sale, you’re looking at 25% sitewide on just about everything the brand carries outside of special editions and the odd collector’s item. This is a wonderful time to score some Disney holiday decor, knock some gifts off your list, or score some new gear for the whole family. Head below for a closer look at today’s Disney holiday sale promo code.

Friends and Family Disney holiday sale:

Just about everything the official Disney site carries is eligible for today’s promo code. These offers will run from today through Sunday, so be sure to jump in before the good stuff sells out. Simply apply code DISNEYPAL at checkout to knock an additional 25% off of everything. And then use code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping in orders over $75.

You’ll find a host of marked down goods you can use the above codes on for even deeper deals. But one standout offer here that will be a wonderful addition to your holiday decor is the The Child Sketchbook Ornament that drops to $14.99 with the code above. Regularly $20, and fetching a bloated $30 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the adorable Baby Yoda ornament. The fully painted ornament sees Grogu arrive in his hover pram with distressed accents and a satin ribbon for hanging. More details below.

Browse through the official Disney holiday sale right here for additional eligible items as well as all of the other already marked down items.

More on The Child Sketchbook Ornament:

Celebrate the coming of the Child to your holiday tree as our ”Baby Yoda” arrives in this hover pram ornament to promise a bounty of goodwill for all. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+.

