Refill tires with ease using this cordless inflator kit at $27 shipped (Save 20%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter Cordless Tire Inflator for $27.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $34, today’s offer does in fact shave 20% off and newly marks the second-best offer we have tracked. Just about all of us have a bike, car, or maybe even an electric scooter around the house. This means that tires routinely need to be aired up, and it is far from a fun task. Thankfully, this compact offering is here to streamline the process with an ergonomic design that’s powerful enough to inflate tires up to 150PSI. This kit includes various attachments, a carrying case, and the air compressor itself which has an integrated display and flashlight so you can more easily see what you are doing.

If you only need to inflate sports balls and the like, you could save big by grabbing this portable air pump. Pricing is set at just $6 Prime shipped, allowing you to significantly reduce today’s spending. You will undoubtedly work quite a bit harder, but the savings could justify this depending on your specific needs.

For those of you that would rather stick with a standard air compressor, be sure to check out this Bostitch bundle with two pneumatic nail guns for $169. We spotted this offer a couple days back and it is still ripe for the picking. And that’s not the only tool-related deal we’ve spotted lately, swing by our dedicated guide to see what else has been marked down.

Dr.meter Cordless Tire Inflator features:

Need to inflate something around the house? If you have basketballs, floaties, air mattresses, balloons, bike or car tires that need fast inflation, the Multi-purpose Air Pump is exactly what you need to get the job done. Just push the button and start inflating!

Not knowing if you’re under or overinflating your tires can make the process hit-or-miss. Thankfully, you can rely on the Air Compressor’s intelligent chip which automatically monitors the pressure and shuts off at the desired amount. Stay safe in your car, on your bike and get that air mattress inflated just right!

