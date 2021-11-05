Take your grilling setup to the next level with Kamado Joe’s Joe Jr. at $249 (New low, $150 off)

Walmart is offering the Kamado Joe Joe Jr. 13.5-inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red for $249 shipped. Down from its normal list price of $399, today’s deal beats our last mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Joe Jr. is perfect for holiday cooking thanks to its large 148.5-square inches of grilling surface. Designed to be portable, you can use it at home or while on-the-go and it only weighs 68 pounds for easy transport. The thick-walled, heat-resistant shell “locks in smoke and moisture at any temperature” as well. You’ll also find that the Joe Jr. includes a built-in temperature gauge so you can keep an eye on cooking progress without even opening the lid. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Govee Bluetooth Grill Thermometer at $32 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside.

If you plan on eating outside, consider picking up some additional outdoor-rated lighting for your patio. Right now we’re tracking a wide-ranging Mr. Beams sale that’s discounting a number of both indoor and outdoor LED lights from just $8. So, you’ll want to give our coverage a look before pricing goes back up, as some of the items on sale are up to 50% off right now at Amazon.

More on the Kamado Joe Joe Jr. Kettle Grill:

The unique kamado cooking experience is portable with Kamado Joes innovative Joe Jr. Perfect for tailgates, picnics, pool parties, camping, and more, Joe Jr. weighs only 68 pounds and boasts a 148.5 square inch cooking surface – ample space for a full beer-can chicken with vegetables. The thick-walled ceramic body locks in heat, moisture, and flavor, and the heat deflector plate allows cooks to experiment with indirect heat for more flexible cooking.

