Logitech’s MX Master 3 mouse goes on sale ahead of Black Friday at $86.50 (Reg. $100)

Walmart is currently offering the Logitech MX Master 3 for Business at $86.39 shipped. Down from its $100 list price, today’s deal comes within $6 of our last mention. However, you’ll find that this mouse will be down to $79 on Black Friday if you’re willing to brave the doorbusters and low stock. The MX Master 3 is Logitech’s latest and greatest when it comes to productivity mice. It features USB-C, the unique “infinite scroll wheel”, and a side-scroll wheel alongside plenty of customizable buttons. There’s even a gesture area that can be programmed to various functions, like switching virtual desktops, controlling volume, and more. These features allow you to up your productivity while at your desk and is something that I just can’t live without anymore in my setup. Plus, this model features Logitech’s Bolt Wireless Technology which is high-performance FIPS compliant USB receiver for environments that require such connectivity. Alongside that, there’s the traditional Bluetooth pairing option for a well-rounded overall feature set. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then. Head below for more deals.

On a tighter budget? Instead, you could finish outfitting your mobile workstation by picking up a more budget-friendly mouse. Just $9 Prime shipped on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon will score you this wireless one. With adjustable DPI, 20-month battery life, and a compact form-factor, you’ll find that this wireless mouse is a great option for your on-the-go working kit.

Speaking of on-the-go and at-home working, if you need to block out the world, you’ll want a solid pair of headphones. Right now, OnePlus Buds Pro are on sale for $100, which is a 33% discount from its normal going rate. Active Noise Cancellation allows you to drown out unwanted noise and distractions, delivering a heightened focus when needed.

More on the MX Master 3 for Business:

Bluetooth wireless connectivity helps reduce the clutter of wires around your Notebook

The Darkfield tracking engine and 4000 dpi resolution perform great when you are dealing with a glass surface

7-buttons scroll wheel provides convenient and easy navigation

Ergonomic right-handed design lets the mouse fit perfectly in your right hand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!