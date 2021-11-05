Macy’s Black Friday Preview Event offers up to 50% off outerwear: Cole Haan, Columbia, more

Macy’s Black Friday Preview Event offers up to 50% off top brand outerwear for the whole family. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Michale Kors, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Get ahead of your holiday shopping and pick up the men’s Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Down Puffer Jacket. It’s currently marked down to $78 and originally sold for $195. This jacket features a down insulation to help keep you warm and a water-resistant shell. It’s available in 12 color options and has a logo on the chest that’s fashionable. With over 380 reviews from Macy’s customers, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

