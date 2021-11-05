This PU leather 11-inch iPad Pro case just fell to $5.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo PU Leather 11-inch iPad Pro Case for $5.56 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a historic price of $8 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Wrap your 11-inch iPad Pro in brown PU leather with this very affordable case by MoKo. It is guaranteed to work with 2018 and 2020 models, but should also accommodate the latest M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro with our coverage highlighting that it is “essentially identical” in terms of size, weight, and battery life. It supports two viewing angles and wields a handle around the back that is bound to make your iPad Pro much easier to hold over long periods.

Want a case that more closely resembles an Apple Smart Case? If so, check out this other MoKo case at $7 Prime shipped. It wields a similar price tag, while allowing you to magnetically attaching an Apple Pencil 2 to your iPad. Like the deal above, your entire iPad will be surrounded by this case to help protect it from accidental bumps, drops, and more.

If you would rather put your money towards an official iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio, right now you can score one from $98. Going this route will not only help protect your iPad, but also offer up a full-blown keyboard. This should help take your productivity on iPadOS to new heights. For more deals like this, take a moment to peek at our Apple guide.

MoKo Leather 11-inch iPad Pro Case features:

Uncovered edge designed back case allows you to attach the apple pencil with your tablet magnetically for pairing and wireless charging without taking off the case.

Once you open the case, your tablet automatically wakes up. When the case is closed, the device instantly enters sleep mode. Interior elasticated strap fits your hand perfectly allowing easy and firm control of the iPad by one-handed use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!