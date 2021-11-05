Let Ninja’s Fit Blender handle the smoothies this holiday season from $47.50 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Fit Personal Blender for $49.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $47.49 shipped. Regularly $60 to $70, and currently on sale for $60 at Kohl’s, this is $20 or nearly 30% off the going rate, now slightly below the Amazon 2021 low with RedCard, and the best price we can find. I have used a similar Ninja blender with zero issues for several years now and would highly-recommend to anyone looking for a simple, and yet powerful solution that won’t break the bank. Its 700-watt motor is great for protein shakes, smoothies and light meal preparations alongside the included pair of 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups with Sip & Seal lids (dishwasher-safe). This model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Target. More details below.

An obvious lower-post alternative here is the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender. This one is currently sitting at just below $30 on Amazon and makes for a wonderful daily smoothie maker. It’s not nearly as powerful at 250-watts, but it will whip up the protein shakes no problem otherwise.

You’ll also want tot browse through today’s wealth of early Black Friday KitchenAid deals. Our home goods guide is filled with early holiday discounts now, but Amazon has a truckload of notable KitchenAid deals today from $7 including mixers, blenders, food choppers, thermometers, and much more. Browse through everything right here.

More on the Ninja Fit Personal Blender:

700-watt power pod with Pulse Technology. Cord length : 36 Inches

Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction extracts hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies

Frozen blending – crush through ice and frozen fruit for cold drinks and smoothies

2 16-oz. Nutri Ninja cups, 2 Sip & Seal lids & 30-recipe inspiration guide

Dishwasher safe

