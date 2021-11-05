Act fast and score OnePlus Buds Pro at an all-time low of $100 (Save 33%)

Today only, OnePlus will be offering its OnePlus Buds Pro in both styles for $99.99 shipped, which goes live at 10:00 a.m. EST. As one of the very first discounts, you’re also looking at a new all-time low with 33% in savings attached from the usual $150 price tag. This is also $30 under our previous mention. OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the first offerings in its stable rocking active noise cancellation features. Though there’s plenty more to the listening experience than just distraction-free audio, as you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.

Now that it’s officially November, the start of a new month is seeing the launch of pre-Black Friday discounts like the markdown above. There are already plenty of ways to save ahead of the massive shopping event at the end of the month, most of which come backed by a price guarantee for some added assurance you’re getting the best deal of the holiday season. Check out everything right here.

OnePlus Buds Pro features:

Hear the Unheard. Unleash the beats with OnePlus Buds Pro, premium earbuds built to provide a premium audio experience. Packed with power noise cancelling technology, a unique OnePlus audio experience, a long-lasting battery, and seamless connectivity across your devices, the OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to provide a seamless and burdenless audio experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!