Panasonic and Philips shaver deals from $25: Full-body trimmers, grooming kits, more

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic GK80 Body Groomer at $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the regular $100 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief sale back in July. Sporting a sleek black design along with the wet/dry build, this trimmer is designed for full body grooming in our out of the shower with a unique V-shaped head. A skin protective blade is joined by a pair of combs, one of which is a multi-length option with a quick-adjust dial. A full 1-hour charge gives you 50-minutes of shave time and you’ll find an included travel case here. More early holiday shaver deals below from $25

More early holiday shaver deals:

Just remember, we are also already tracking some fantastic price drops on the popular Philips OneBlade shavers in early Black Friday sales. The deals start from $30 and include the base model as well as the pro options, both of which making for wonderful gifts this year. Browse through all of it right here

More on the Panasonic GK80 Body Groomer:

  • The Panasonic Trimmer Goes Everywhere, Even ,Down There : Unique V-shaped head and powerful motor help you trim and groom safely and effectively anywhere on the body
  • Protect Sensitive Skin While Trimming: Skin Protective Blade Technology helps reduce skin irritation, cutting body hair cleanly in whatever direction you choose to trim
  • 2 Attachments for Precise Trimming: Use the skin guard to closely manscape sensitive areas like armpits or groin; adjustable comb attachment uniformly trims hair on chest and legs

