Reebok Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

The Reebok Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code FAM at checkout with a Reebok Membership (free to sign-up). Plus, the membership offers free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the ZigWild Trail 6 Running Shoes that’s currently marked down to $91 and originally sold for $130. These shoes are great for workouts and they’re cushioned for added comfort. Plus, the zig outsole also provides a springy step that helps to propel you forward. With over 1,100 reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Identity Jogger Pants $32 (Orig. $45)
- Nano X1 Training Shoes $91 (Orig. $130)
- ZigWild Trail 6 Running Shoes $91 (Orig. $130)
- Flexagon Force 3 Training Shoes $42 (Orig. $60)
- Zig Kinetica II Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- HIIT 2 Women’s Training Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- Workout Plus Sneakers $56 (Orig. $80)
- OnLux Slip-On Walking Shoes $46 (Orig. $65)
- Energylux 3 Running Shoes $35 (Orig. $50)
- Lux High-Rise Running Leggings $46 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
