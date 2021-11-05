Samsung’s 200W soundbar upgrades your home theater this holiday season at $130

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Samsung 200W 2.1-Channel Soundbar System (HW-T450) for $129.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $190 from third-parties at Amazon and nearly $200 at B&H, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, beating our two previous mentions of $168 and $148. This soundbar gives your home theater a solid upgrade in the audio department if you’re still using the TV’s built-in speakers. It connects to your TV over an optical cable and for those with a Samsung TV already, you’ll find that the same remote can control both the soundbar and television. Plus, there’s Bluetooth so you can listen to music off your phone and more. Head below for additional information.

Speaking of optical cables, if you don’t have one yet, it might be time to pick up a longer cord. Sure, most soundbars include one in the package, but it’s not always long enough. If that might be the case for your setup, then we recommend grabbing the Amazon Basics 9.8-foot Optical Audio Cable. It’s available for $10 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly grab to ensure you have the best quality audio possible.

Don’t forget about Amazon’s all-new Omni Fire TVs that are currently on sale for the first time ever from $350 with $150 in savings available. Not only that, but right now the Anker Nebula Fire TV Soundbar is discounted to $140 from its normal going rate of over $210.

More on the Samsung 200W 2.1-Ch. Soundbar:

BLUETOOTH TV CONNECTION – Connect listen enjoy Bluetooth TV connection connect via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite content without unsightly cables

POWERFUL BASS – Deep rich bass feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer

SMART SOUND – Optimized sound for your favorite content the soundbar detects what you’re watching and automatically optimizes the sound setting for the best entertainment experience. Whether it’s a loud sporting event or a drama with quiet dialogue you can count on Soundbar T650 to provide clear sound for enhanced TV viewing

ONE REMOTE CONTROL – A world of sound with 1 remote is all you need control key soundbar functions like power volume and even sound effects with the Samsung TV remote – right from your TV

