Refurbished Segway electric scooters help make your commute green from $255 (Up to $200 off)

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Segway electric scooters priced from $255 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our favorite is the Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter at $499. Originally $799, this model now sells for $698 at Amazon in new condition. For further comparison, our last mention in October was $540 in new condition. This electric scooter delivers an 800W motor that offers up to 19 MPH, the battery can last for up to 28 miles on a single charge as well. Plus, the scooter features a folding design that allows you to quickly pick it up and take it with you after a ride. On the technology side, the Ninebot ES4 has a built-in LED display, Bluetooth, cruise control, ambient light, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty and you can shop the rest of the deals at Woot right here. After that, head below for more.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget this holiday season, the Razor E100 Electric Scooter is seriously worth your consideration. You’ll find that it costs just $139 at Amazon right now, which is far below the models on sale today. However, it can only reach 10 MPH and a single charge lasts for 40-minutes according to Razor, so this isn’t really meant to get around town with, as much as it is to be used as a toy.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking up to $200 off Gotrax electric scooters with the G Max Ultra falling to $700, more from $104. There’s quite a lot to unpack here, so you’ll want to give our previous coverage a look to find all the ways you can save in this wide-ranging sale.

More on the Segway Ninebot ES4:

  • Dual Batteries: With an extra Lithium Ion battery and upgraded motor, ES4 boasts up to 800W of power, with a top-speed of 19 mph, travel up to 28 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. The ES4 can take you just about anywhere you want to go.
  • Portable Folding Design: Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES4 is sleek, lightweight and features a one-step folding system. Now our riders can carry the ES4 scooter on public transportation, store it in your car and take it to any destination you desire.
  • Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with the large solid tires provide maximum rider comfort even when traveling at high speeds. The mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system ensure braking safety.

