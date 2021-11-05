Rare deals on The New Yorker magazine and more from $5/yr. with free delivery (Up to 93% off)

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with rarely discounted titles including The New Yorker, Sports Illustrated, Time, and more. However, you’ll also find a host of other titles from Car and Driver to Bon Appetit, National Geographic, and more at up to 93% off the going rates. DiscountMags will never charge sales tax or auto-renew your subscriptions, never mind the completely free shipping every month. This sale runs through Monday and you’ll find even more details down below.

Deals on The New Yorker, Time, and more:

While there are a number of far more affordable titles on tap this weekend, the 1-year subscription to The New Yorker at $71.95 shipped very rarely comes around. Regularly between $100 and $150 per year on Amazon across 2021, this is the lowest price we can find and a great opportunity to have it land your coffee table twice per month for a year. We have not seen The New Yorker drop below $100 at Amazon since Black Friday 2020. This is also a perfect chance to score a subscription as a gift, as any title in your cart can be sent to a different address with an optional gift note.

The New Yorker started in 1925 and is well known for its “Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism, political and cultural commentary, fiction, poetry, humor, and more.” You’ll find additional details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of this week’s rarely discounted sale for up to 93% off a range of other titles. Then go hit up yesterday’s collection of discounted gaming art books from $17 before you dive into the Walmart 2021 Toy Book and the Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies.

More on The New Yorker:

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism, reports, and analysis on Washington and the world. The latest in TV, movies, and music, as well as each week’s Goings On About Town. Now available in every issue, with the solution arriving the following week. The cartoons and other funny stuff you need to get through the day. For readers who demand the very best, The New Yorker delivers unparalleled reporting and commentary on politics and foreign affairs, business and technology, popular culture and the arts, along with humor, fiction, poetry, and, of course, cartoons.

