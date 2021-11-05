This 30,000mAh power bank and car jump starter is now $85 (Reg. $199)

It’s never good news if either your smartphone dies or your car won’t start. With the Jump Starter 30,000mAh Power Bank, you can solve both problems with one compact device. This versatile emergency tool is now only $84.99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Normally speaking, the only way to overcome a dead battery in your car is a push start or using another car for a jump start. That’s fine when you are with friends, but less helpful if you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere.

This is why most motoring experts recommend keeping a jump start battery in your car. If you are looking for a reliable, affordable option, the Jump Starter is worth your attention.

This little power pack measures just six inches long, but it holds enough juice to get your car up and running. You simply plug in the supplied jump leads, and away you go. If you have a more serious issue with your car, the Jump Starter also has emergency blinkers to help you warn passing traffic.

For smaller devices, the 30,000mAh battery offers impressive charging speed via USB. Overcharge protection ensures that your phone or tablet will remain in perfect condition. Even when you’re out of the car, the Jump Starter is useful. It weighs only 1.3 ounces, so you can easily carry it around in your backpack.

Order today for just $84.99 to get your hands on the Jump Starter at 57% off MSRP.

