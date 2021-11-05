Treat your headphones to this svelte aluminum stand at $7.50 (All-time low, 30% off)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Aluminum Headphone Stand for $7.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish stand is ready to dress up the overall appearance of keeping headphones at your desk. It boasts an aluminum build with a polished finish that’s bound to give your setup a more premium look and feel. The stand itself is quite minimal, allowing you to show off your preferred pair of iconic headphones. Along the back you’ll find a couple of hooks that offer up a place to wrap a cord if your headset uses one.

Alternatively, you could opt for an under-desk headset holder at $7 Prime shipped. While going this route won’t be as eye-catching and aims to hide your headphones, it could be perfect if you’re in need of desk space. Best of all, it can hold not just one, but two pairs of headphones.

This is just one of several other UGREEN deals we’ve spotted this week. A couple days back we pieced together a nice list of markdowns, but since then its aluminum mouse pad has also dropped to $8.50. And if you like these deals, there’s a strong chance you’ll like some of the other discounts in our Mac accessories guide.

UGREEN Aluminum Headphone Stand features:

UGREEN aluminum headphone desk stand is made of a solid sturdy base and aluminum triangle structure, preventing your wireless headset from falling off or tipping over.

Compatible for most headphones such as Bose QC35, Sennheiser PXC 550, Sony MDR-1000X, Beats solo3, AKG K612, Audio-Technica and more.

With a unique and stylish design, this earphone hanger provides a stable foundation for your headphones. It can also help your manage the audio cable, clearing some space on your desk. Great for home, office, studio, bedroom, living room and more.

