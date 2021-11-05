Take up to $100 off Wacom’s Intuos Pro digital drawing tablets from $200 shipped

-
Amazonmac accessoriesWacom
Save $100 From $200

Amazon now offers Wacom’s Intuos Pro Medium Digital Drawing Tablet for $299.95 shipped. That saves you around $80 from the normal going rate, matching our previous mention and falling just $10 short of the all-time Amazon low that we’ve tracked. As one of Wacom’s most popular drawing tablets, the Intous Pro features a sizeable 8.7- by 5.8-inch active space, which works both for drawing and as a multi-function touchpad. You’ll also find programmable express keys radial menus here to streamline your creative process. Plus, this tablet includes Wacom’s Pro Pen 2 which features 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response, and “virtually lag-free tracking.” Head below for more options.

If this isn’t quite the size you had in mind, Wacom’s small digital tablet is down to only $199.95. That saves you $50 over the usual fare, falling just $5 from the all-time Amazon low. This compact tablet packs all the same functionality you’d find above, just with a 6.3- x 3.9-inch active space. Perfect for beginners, this one travels easily and still offers all of those pro-grade digital art features to help encourage young artists in your life. Otherwise, the 12.1- by 8.4-inch large tablet is also seeing a $100 discount to $399.95.

While you’re looking at redoing the atelier, this rustic 47-inch desk would make a great addition to any office at only $56 shipped. It offers plenty of room for your monitor, drawing tablet, pen and paper, and more, plus it also sports a hanging container on the side for additional papers and supplies.

More on the Wacom Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet:

  • Wacom’s trusted professional Pro Pen 2 technology in a precision graphics tablet, optimized for hours of image editing, illustration or design work
  • The Pro Pen 2 features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response and virtually lag-free tracking for ultimate precision and control – and because it’s battery free it never needs charging
  • Speed your workflow with the multi-touch surface, programmable express keys, radial menus and pen side-switches; Customize your experience with pro pen slim or pro pen 3D (sold separately)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Wacom

About the Author

Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $149 off...
Logitech’s BRIO 4K webcam nears low at $150 shipp...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ lineup now up to $23...
Save up to $149 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros...
Wyze’s HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale nears low at...
Take your grilling setup to the next level with Kamado ...
Treat your headphones to this svelte aluminum stand at ...
Amazon launches Mr. Beams sale to light up your yard wi...
Show More Comments