Take up to $100 off Wacom’s Intuos Pro digital drawing tablets from $200 shipped

Amazon now offers Wacom’s Intuos Pro Medium Digital Drawing Tablet for $299.95 shipped. That saves you around $80 from the normal going rate, matching our previous mention and falling just $10 short of the all-time Amazon low that we’ve tracked. As one of Wacom’s most popular drawing tablets, the Intous Pro features a sizeable 8.7- by 5.8-inch active space, which works both for drawing and as a multi-function touchpad. You’ll also find programmable express keys radial menus here to streamline your creative process. Plus, this tablet includes Wacom’s Pro Pen 2 which features 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response, and “virtually lag-free tracking.” Head below for more options.

If this isn’t quite the size you had in mind, Wacom’s small digital tablet is down to only $199.95. That saves you $50 over the usual fare, falling just $5 from the all-time Amazon low. This compact tablet packs all the same functionality you’d find above, just with a 6.3- x 3.9-inch active space. Perfect for beginners, this one travels easily and still offers all of those pro-grade digital art features to help encourage young artists in your life. Otherwise, the 12.1- by 8.4-inch large tablet is also seeing a $100 discount to $399.95.

While you’re looking at redoing the atelier, this rustic 47-inch desk would make a great addition to any office at only $56 shipped. It offers plenty of room for your monitor, drawing tablet, pen and paper, and more, plus it also sports a hanging container on the side for additional papers and supplies.

More on the Wacom Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet:

Wacom’s trusted professional Pro Pen 2 technology in a precision graphics tablet, optimized for hours of image editing, illustration or design work

The Pro Pen 2 features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response and virtually lag-free tracking for ultimate precision and control – and because it’s battery free it never needs charging

Speed your workflow with the multi-touch surface, programmable express keys, radial menus and pen side-switches; Customize your experience with pro pen slim or pro pen 3D (sold separately)

