Wyze’s HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale nears low at $24 (Save 29%)

Walmart is currently offering the Wyze HealthKit Smart Scale for $23.98 with free shipping on orders over $35. Down from the usual $34, today’s 29% savings are the biggest we’ve tracked since January, undercutting our previous mention by $4. Wyze’s Bluetooth smart scale is meant to offer a more holistic image of your health and fitness journey, offering a dozen unique metrics from weight to body fat percentage, muscle mass, protein level, and many more. It works with Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, Fitbit, or the traditional smartphone app to help you keep tabs on everything. And with eight available user profiles, the whole household can get in on the action as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars, but you can get a closer look with our announcement coverage. Head below to keep reading.

Etekcity also offers a HealthKit-enabled smart scale for only $20 Prime shipped if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable. Packing 13 health and body metrics into its system, this one adds Smasung Health compatibility to the features you’d find above, as well as a unique baby mode to help you keep track of your little one’s growth over time.

Though if you don’t mind shopping off the beaten path, this 1 BY ONE smart scale is currently down to just $12.50. You can still find Apple HealthKit support here as well as a variety of fitness metrics, just without the added Fitbit support. Otherwise, be sure to head over to our fitness tracker guide for even more ways to perform your best this season.

Wyze Smart Scale features:

Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale also measures body fat, lean body mass, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a full picture of your health. Wyze Scale shows you weight and body fat percentage on a crisp LED display, but inside the Wyze app, you can get an even better picture. See your weight and body composition trends over time. Track your progress. See yourself succeed.

