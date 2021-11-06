Enjoy crisp air year around with these HEPA filters from $64, today only

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Home Healthy (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of air purifiers priced from $64 shipped. Our favorite is the Large Room Air Purifier at $69.99. Down from $88, today’s deal matches the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This air purifier is designed to clean up to 430-square feet and will exchange the air in a room up to six times per hour depending on the size. The H13 HEPA filter pairs well with the activated carbon filter to help capture “allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, odor, and large dust particles.” It’s also “ultra-quiet” coming at only 20dB, which is “almost voiceless” according to the manufacturer. Head below for more.

While having an air purifier is step one, keeping it clean is just as important. That’s why you should put some of your savings to use by picking up this spare replacement filter. It’s just $25 Prime shipped and will give your new air filter another six months of use.

More on the MOOKA HEPA Air Filter:

MOOKA B-D02L AIR PURIFIER FOR LARGE ROOM – With the high-efficiency filtration system, the air purifier covers an area up to 430ft²(40m²). 6 air changes per hour in 215ft², 3 air changes per hour in 430ft². Modern design fits in any space from small to large rooms, bedrooms, living rooms, offices, nurseries, kitchens and basements. Perfect for pet owners, allergics, babies, children, the elderly, or anyone wanting to improve the air quality.

H13 TRUE HEPA AIR PURIFIER – The pre-filter, H13 true HEPA filter and high-efficiency activated carbon filter capture allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, odor, and large dust particles, in addition to removing all airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. Powerful efficient Air filter cleaner prevents respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and asthma.

ULTRA-QUIET, ENERGY-SAVING & SAFE – Thanks to the new brushless motor, the 20dB noise level is almost voiceless. It cleans your air, doesn’t affect your work, study or sleep. Running in low power makes it extremely energy-saving. Child lock prevents error operations caused by pets or children. The replacement filter should be replaced every 3-6 months depending on the environment and usage frequency (Search for B08PK4WM4W).

