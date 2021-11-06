Ditch the Apple tax with four MoKo AirTag Loop Cases at $7 Prime shipped (23% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the four MoKo AirTag Loop Cases for $6.96 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. If you are on the hunt for some versatile AirTag holders, this deal could be for you. You’ll get four silicone holders that can be looped around a pet’s collar, backpack, purse, and much more. The design is sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, and even washable. Raised edges along the side add a layer of protection that acts as a buffer for AirTags whenever bumps or drops occur.

While you’re at it, why not also add Nite Ize’s DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool to your keyring at under $4 Prime shipped? It’s perfect for folks that would like to have a multi-tool, but don’t want anything bulky. You’ll stand to benefit from having Phillips and slotted screwdriver tips, a scoring point, serrated edge, and bottle opener. An integrated carabiner clip makes it a cinch to clip onto a keychain, backpack, and more.

Why stop there when there are several other Apple-friendly MoKo accessories on sale from $4? That’s right, earlier this week we spotted other AirTag keychains, an AirPods Max case, and more up to 50% off. Be sure to also swing by our Apple guide to see what else is on sale right now.

MoKo AirTag Loop Cases features:

Protective cover made of sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, washable and soft silicone is professionally designed for 2021 newly released AirTag Finder (AirTag not included)

Compact protective anti-lost AirTag holder cover loop no need of extra keychain to hang to other things to help carry with your AirTag like keys, car keys as a key accessory, backpack, liner bags for tablet or dog collar as a pet tracker

Quality flexible silicone, sweat-proof, scratch-resistant and durable in use; simply pull the circle through the hole of the band can form a loop to hang your AirTag to things you want

