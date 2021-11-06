Renpho’s Wi-Fi smart scale automatically syncs with HealthKit + Google Fit at $36, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Renpho’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its digital scales and more priced from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Wi-Fi HealthKit-enabled Smart scale for $35.99. Normally $50, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked before. Most smart scales in this prices category use Bluetooth to communicate with your phone, meaning you have to have the app open for it to record health data. Well, since this scale connects to your home’s Wi-Fi, the app doesn’t have to be opened before weighing in, making it a more streamlined experience. Plus, Renpho’s Wi-Fi scale is compatible with HealthKit, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Check out Amazon for additional deals then head below for more.

On the more budget-focused side of the spectrum, also as part of today’s sale you’ll find Renpho’s Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale on sale for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It’s down from a rate of $15 or more and this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This model trades in Wi-Fi connectivity for Bluetooth to save some cash. So, you’ll have to keep the app open and your phone nearby for it to record data into HealthKit or Google Health.

Don’t forget that Wyze Scale is on sale right now for $24. It features Bluetooth connectivity as well as a sleek design. Also boasting HomeKit compatibility, Wyze Scale capture more overall information than the lower-cost option above but doesn’t feature Wi-Fi like the lead deal, placing it square in the middle of the two scales mentioned today.

More on Renpho’s Wi-Fi Smart Scale:

Work with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth: Renpho premium body composition scale provides instant and precise measurements with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (Does Not Support 5G Wi-Fi) & Bluetooth. With Wi-Fi mode on, no longer need to open the App every time before weighing, free your hands from the phone as long as there is a stable Wi-Fi signal!

More metrics showing on Renpho scale: Not only bodyweight, you can also check BMI & Body fat% data on the scale now! The other 10 body composition metrics like body mass, skeletal muscle are storing to Renpho app, records and tracks your daily, weekly, and monthly progress in charts and graphs.

One scale for the whole family: This Wi-Fi body fat scale allows you and your family to share one scale together. Automatically recognizing up to 8 users in Wi-Fi mode, smart enough to know who step on, each user will receive the data on their own devices conveniently.

