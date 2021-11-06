Spigen’s new Tesla/Mach-E MagSafe Mount returns to $32 shipped (Save 20%)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is offering its OneTap Tesla Model 3 / Y / S (2021) / X (2021) / Mach-E MagSafe Car Screen Mount for $31.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Typically selling for $40, today’s deal takes $8 off and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked. If you’re the lucky owner of a Tesla, this recently-released MagSafe-ready iPhone holder could have your name written all it. There’s even support for Ford’s Mustang Mach-E. This tailor-made mount is a great way to keep your beloved electric vehicle free of clutter while also ensuring your iPhone 12 or 13 has a MagSafe-friendly place to rest. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Folks that aren’t on the MagSafe or Tesla bandwagon can opt for an iOttie Easy One Touch 5 mount at $25 instead. Pressing your phone into place causes the arms to automatically clamp onto your phone. Buttons on either side of the mount make it a cinch to detach your phone whenever the need arises.

And if you have or want to get one of Apple’s official MagSafe Chargers, you could instead opt for Spigen Mag Fit at $14 Prime shipped. We saw it drop in price about a week ago and the deal is still up for grabs. For more deals like this, our dedicated smartphone accessories guide is a great place to start.

Spigen OneTap Tesla MagSafe Car Mount features:

Designed for Telsa Model 3 / Y / X (2021) / S (2021), Ford Mustang Mach E

Adjustable mount to optimize viewing angles

Convenient Magnetic organizer for storing your Lightning cable

