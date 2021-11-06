Prepare for an 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Saxon Mid-Century Stand at $185 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Saxon Mid-Century TV Stand for $185 shipped. With a typical price of around $249, today’s deal shaves $64 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. If your living room could use a refresh, this TV stand should do the trick. It features a mid-century modern design that’s ready to give nearly any room a face lift. The entire unit spans roughly 24 by 70 by 16 inches and it’s ready to uphold an up to 80-inch television. Tempered glass shelving can be found inside, with one cubby in the middle and a cabinet on either side.

Opt for an even cleaner look when you place your TV directly on the wall, instead. This can be easily achieved with Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $33. It too can support up to 80-inch televisions and holds them just one inch away from the wall. I have personally mounted one of these and can vouch for how sturdy it has been.

Want to celebrate today’s savings with a new TV? If so, now is an excellent time. Just yesterday we spotted a couple of Amazon’s all-new Omni Fire TVs from $350. Having used Fire TV as my go-to streaming media platform for a couple of years now, I am here to report that it still meets all of my expectations.

Walker Edison Saxon Mid-Century TV Stand features:

Supports TVs up to 80” and cord management ports keep cables tidy

3 adjustable shelves for customizable organization

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

