Amazon’s massive magazine sale from $1: Women’s/Men’s Health, Nat Geo, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is currently discounting a huge selection of print magazine subscriptions up to 75% off. These auto-renewal subscriptions can be canceled at any time, and shipping is free on all orders. One standout amongst the crowd is this 6-month Men’s Health option for only $0.99. Typically, a full year’s worth of these magazines would run you between $8 and $15, with today’s deal slashing as much as 75% off. And since these are all 6-month subscriptions here, you can dip your toe in to see if Men’s Health or any of the magazines below are right for your life, or even just your coffee table. It’s also a great opportunity to renew existing subscriptions too. Head below to explore all of today’s best magazine subscription savings.

Other notable Magazine subscription deals:

Once you’re all settled here, our media guide is chock full of deals like these on everything from magazine subscriptions to movies, ebooks, and much more. Just this past Friday, for example, Apple launched a huge weekend movie sale starting at only $5. So if you’ve been looking for some new favorites or well-loved classics to add to your collection, this is a great opportunity to stock up before the cold weather really settles in.

More on Men’s Health Magazine:

Men’s Health is an essential read for guys who want to look better, feel better, and live better. But Men’s Health isn’t just a magazine. It’s the solution-for every bit of chaos, confusion, or suffering that the world can inflict on the male of the species. Belly fat. Fatheaded bosses. Exercise plateaus. Exercise excuses. Her boredom. His boredom. The fast-food menu. The wine list. We give men the tools, strategies, and motivation to handle all of this and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!