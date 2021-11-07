Brighten up your smart home with this meross HomeKit LED floor lamp at $68, more from $40

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its Smart HomeKit LED Floor Lamp for $67.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you $12 from the usual $80 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $2 and delivers the second-best price to date outside of the launch discount from July. Now that the days are getting shorter and there’s less light in the evening, bringing a new lamp into the family room or office is a great way to brighten things up. This meross LED offering is up to the task with its adjustable 2700 to 6000K light output alongside a convertible design that can go from standing 55 inches tall to more desk-friendly offering. You’re also looking at HomeKit control alongside integration with Alexa and Google Assistant to complement its six lighting modes and gooseneck design. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, and then head below for more from $40.

While you’ll find the ability to convert the lead discount into a desktop lamp, we’re also seeing discounts on dedicated workstation offerings from meross. Right now, its Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp is on sale for $44.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, matching our previous mention with $20 in savings attached. With much of the same HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support, this lamp has an elegant design to go with its tunable white illumination and adjustable form-factor.

And if you can live without as sleek of a design, the more affordable counterpart of meross Smart Desk Lamp is also on sale for $39.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. With the same $20 in savings as the more streamlined version, it sports the same HomeKit control, tunable white output, and touch controls on the base.

meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp features:

The smart floor lamp supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access by the APP. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Note that HomeKit remote control requires an Apple TV or an iPad in your home. Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving the bed and sofa (with a range of 27.6 ft).

