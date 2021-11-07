Let these protein and immunity supplements boost you through flu season from $9

As part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is currently offering discounts on its selection of protein and workout supplements starting at less than $9 Prime shipped. Kicking things off with a plant-based favorite, you can currently scoop up 1.8-pounds of Vega Sport Premium Chocolate Protein Powder for $23.38 when you choose the Subscribe & Save option. Normally fetching around $40, today’s savings amount to as much as 42% and mark one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Just be sure to cancel your subscription after that first order, if you aren’t looking to receive monthly shipments. Supplying 30 grams of plant-based protein per scoop, this keto-friendly protein supplement works great in smoothies, shakes, oat or almond milk, and more. Plus, you’ll only find 6 grams of net carbs per serving here, and absolutely no added sugars. Hit the jump to learn more.

Even more workout supplement deals:

Looking for other ways to keep in top form all winter long? There are countless tips, tricks, articles, and more to be found in in a short 6-month subscription to Men’s Health magazine for only $1. Perfect for some casual reading now that we’re spending more time indoors, or just to adorn your coffee table, you won’t want to miss the boatload of print magazine subscription deals Amazon has today up to 75% off.

More on Vega’s Sport Premium Protein Powder:

30 Grams of plant based protein powder with 5 gram BCAA amino acids and 5 gram Glutamic Acid. Amino Acid profile containing 9 essential amino acids pea protein powder, pumpkin seed, organic sunflower seed.

Support recovery post workout with ingredients like tart cherry, turmeric extract and 2 billion CFU probiotics (bacillus coagulans) to help build muscle and support recovery.

Keto-friendly protein powder for women and men with 4 gram net carbs, and no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors, lactose and dairy free, soy free and non whey. Not a medical food

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!