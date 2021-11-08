Amazon celebrates national STEAM day with 20% or more off toys and building kits from $5

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of STEAM toys and building kits. With prices starting at $5, you’re looking at free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Thoughout the sale you’ll find a variety of ways to keep the kids learning at home that blur the lines between toys and purely educational content. There’s everything from play sets for younger kids to more advanced kits for getting introduced to coding and everything in-between. Not to mention, plenty of popular brands like Melissa & Doug, Thames & Kosmos, and more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Amazon early Black Friday STEAM deals:

Though if you think some good old fashioned building kits would do the trick instead, we’re currently tracking a collection of notable LEGO deals courtesy of Amazon. Spanning every theme from Star Wars and Super Mario to Technic, City, and more, you’ll find pricing starting at just $6.

Melissa & Doug Dilly Dally Turtle Target features:

The Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Dilly Dally Tootle Turtle Target Game is a part of the Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch line of toys that comes with 4 self-stick bean bags, and a numbered target with stand. Our kids’ indoor throwing game is made with high-quality materials and assembled with precision manufacturing standards. It’s designed to hold up against frequent use and to deliver exceptional quality and value. Our Melissa & Doug outdoor games and toys are not only entertaining, but help to develop hand-eye coordination, number recognition, and counting skills.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!