Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO, Dream A Little Dream, SteamWorld Quest, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best game and app deals. We are now tracking a solid price drop on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air as well as the M1 MacBook Pro at a new Amazon all-time low. But for now, it’s all about the software deals from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like DEEMO, Dream A Little Dream, SteamWorld Quest, Mars Power Industries, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lanota: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Foundations Memory Work C2: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE Guardians of the Galaxy, COD Vanguard, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: English Grammar Practice: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

OS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $6)

More on DEEMO:

The world acclaimed, mobile rhythm game that’s touched over 10 million players. Created by the team that brought you Cytus, the original Rayark team has created a whole new texture to the piano rhythm game DEEMO. A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past; Deemo, who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse; an accidental encounter between the two. The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Niffelheim, Great C...
My Best Buy 1-day flash sale offers early Black Friday ...
Today’s best game deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE Guardians o...
Upgrade your home theater with Walker Edison’s Ri...
Amazon celebrates national STEAM day with 20% or more o...
Score Cuisinart’s Smart Stick Hand Blender for ho...
LG Wing 5G delivers a unique swiveling Android experien...
Sunglass Hut’s Pre-Holiday Flash Sale takes up to...
Show More Comments