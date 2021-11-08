Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO, Dream A Little Dream, SteamWorld Quest, more

It is now time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best game and app deals. We are now tracking a solid price drop on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air as well as the M1 MacBook Pro at a new Amazon all-time low. But for now, it’s all about the software deals from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like DEEMO, Dream A Little Dream, SteamWorld Quest, Mars Power Industries, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lanota: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Foundations Memory Work C2: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: English Grammar Practice: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

OS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $6)

More on DEEMO:

The world acclaimed, mobile rhythm game that’s touched over 10 million players. Created by the team that brought you Cytus, the original Rayark team has created a whole new texture to the piano rhythm game DEEMO. A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past; Deemo, who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse; an accidental encounter between the two. The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

