A lift-top drawer puts a unique spin on Cubiker’s 55-inch desk at $50 (New low, 24% off)

Cubiker (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 55-inch Computer Desk for $49.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $66 or so, today’s deal shaves 24% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. This reasonably-priced desk boasts a sleek profile and provides plenty of room for working from a laptop or desktop. The top offers up 55 by 23.8 inches of work space and a two-tone style that’s bound to elevate the look of your home office. Along the right side you’ll find a drawer that can be accessed by lifting up the surface.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Furinno’s Efficient Desk at under $28 shipped. It wields a simplistic design, allowing to blend well in almost any space. Measurements span 39.6 by 15.6 by 33.6 inches, making this a great solution for tight spaces.

Keep the office or game room upgrades coming when you also snatch up MoKo’s new game controller and headset holder at $17. It features an aluminum build, can hold two game controllers, and a pair of headphones. For even more notable deals that will come in handy around the house, peek at our home goods guide.

Cubiker 55-inch Computer Desk features:

  • Modern Design: Multiple colors choose, storage drawer will help organize your working space.
  • Sturdy and Stable: Iron bars design and adjustable leg pads provide greater stability.
  • Easy to Assemble: Step by step instruction and included assembly tools.
  • Dimension: 55″ W x 23.8″ D x 28″ H
  • Applicable Room and Function: Suitable for study, working, gaming.

