Score Cuisinart’s Smart Stick Hand Blender for holiday cooking at just $15 (Refurb, Orig. $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender for $14.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one started life closer to $50 and is now readily available in refurbished condition at Amazon and Walmart for $29. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find by a long shot and a particularly affordable way to bring home a brand name hand mixer for upcoming holiday baking projects. Alongside one-touch operation, its 200-watt motor is perfect for getting some mixing done directly in the dish you’re using. Whether it’s upcoming holiday meal prep or baking the cookies, this 2-speed mixer is great for everything from “puréeing soup to emulsifying mayonnaise to whipping meringues.” Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and you’ll find more details below.

At just $15, there really aren’t very many better options out there for less. You could save a touch more on this $14 Elite Gourmet Electric Immersion Mixer, but it’s not quite as powerful overall and doesn’t provide that stainless steel look to your kitchen setup.

Speaking of big-time holiday cooking deals, this morning’s Amazon knocked a massive $199 off the pro-model Anova sous vide cooker. This flagship model is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked, just in-time for succulent holiday meals. Browse through this morning’s coverage for all of the details.

Then go head over to our home goods deal hub for even more early holiday price drops on cookware, furniture, and much more right here.

More on the Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender:

