DSW takes 20% off athletic sneakers: adidas, ASICS, New Balance, more

DSW takes 20% off athletic and athleisure sneakers with promo code INYOURCOURT at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on adidas, New Balance, ASICS, PUMA, and many more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the New Balance 513 V3 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $56. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $70. They are a great option for everyday wear and were designed to promote all-day comfort. This style is available in three versatile color options and rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Find even more deals from DSW below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Racer TR31 Sneakers $56 (Orig. $75)
- New Balance 513 V3 Sneakers $56 (Orig. $70)
- adidas Runfalcon 2.0 Running Shoes $44 (Orig. $60)
- ASICS GEL-Contend 7 Running Shoes $48 (Orig. $65)
- adidas EQ21 Run Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Puremotion Sneakers $44 (Orig. $70)
- adidas Retrorun Sneakers $40 (Orig. $65)
- PUMA Softride Sophia Slip-On Sneakers $40 (Orig. $65)
- New Balance FuelCore Nergize Shoes $52 (Orig. $65)
- Ryka Myraid Walking Shoes $48 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
