Let LEVOIT’s Air Purifier pair shield you from cold and flu season at $120.50 (New low, save 29%)

Amazon now offers a 2-pack of LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifiers for $120.50 shipped. That saves you 29% off the usual fare, beating out our previous mention by over $1 and marking a new all-time low. With cold and flu season already knocking at our doors, these LEVOIT air purifiers are a solid way to protect your home from unwanted germs, mold, dust, pollen, allergens, smoke, pet dander, and more. They each employ a 3-stage HEPA filtration system to remove up to “99.97% of airborne contaminants,” and can operate as quietly as 25dB. Plus, with two air purifiers at your disposal, you can tackle a greater area and make sure to hit all the high-traffic spots in your home, just in time for the holidays. Backed by a 2-year warranty. Head below to keep reading

Just looking to hit those hot spots of the home? This compact LEVOIT air purifier is only $47.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Like the models above, this one also makes use of that 3-stage HEPA filtration to root out up to 99% of pollutants and allergens, as well as a low-noise sleep mode so you can breathe easy all night long. And for even more relaxation, just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the aroma pad and enjoy some easy, breezy aromatherapy anywhere in the home.

Speaking of keeping everything clean and safe for the holidays, did you see the deals we’re currently tracking on Purell hand sanitizer? You’ll also find a few other goodies tucked away in there up to 20% off, and if the past two years have taught me anything, it’s that you certainly can’t go wrong with a well-stocked supply of disinfectants, especially at great prices like these.

LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier features:

Circulating room air over 4 times per hour to achieve rapid purification

It is comfortable and cozy for rest & relaxation on the brighter setting

Built-in Replacement Indicator lets you know that you need to replace the filter

