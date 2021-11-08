Lululemon Holiday Gift Guide offers ideas under $50, best-selling styles, more

The Lululemon Holiday Gift Guide is live and has an array of ideas for every activewear lover on your list. The guide is full of gifts, ideas under $50, and the best-selling styles. Lululemon also offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Lululemon Holiday Gift Guide.

Lululemon Holiday Gifts for Her

If you’re looking to score the best yoga gear for her this holiday season, the Lululemon guide has you covered. One of our top picks from this guide is the Align High-Rise Pants. These pants range from pricing from $98 and come in 27 different color options. I personally own this style and would highly recommend them. The large waistband stays put throughout workouts and the material is sweat-wicking. Plus, they have over 5,000 five-star reviews.

Another top item on the Lululemon Holiday Gift Guide is the Perfectly Oversized Crew Sweatshirt. The oversized design is very on-trend and comfortable. This lightweight and breathable sweatshirt pairs perfectly with leggings, while the slightly stretchy material makes it nice for workouts. It’s priced at $108 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come.

Gifts for Him

For men, joggers are a fantastic gift idea for this holiday season, and Lululemon has some of the best options out there. The ABC Jogger Warpstreme Pants are a best-selling item from Lululemon and they’re available in 14 color options. This style is highly flattering with a tapered hem. It’s also infused with stretch for added comfort, making them a nice option for work, traveling, being active, and more. They’re priced at $128 and feature nearly 500 five-star reviews.

Holiday Gifts Under $50

Finally, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the Everywhere Belt Bag is a wonderful choice. This belt bag is priced at just $38 and can easily fit your phone, keys, and small essentials. The fabric is also water-repellant, making it nice to take with you on workouts regardless of the weather.

Finally, you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide that’s offering hundreds of ideas from the best brands on the market.

