Land your up to 16-inch laptop or MacBook on this metal Nulaxy stand at $21 (Up to 30% off)

The official Nulaxy Amazon storefront is now offering its aluminum C3 Laptop Stand for $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 or so and as much as $30 at Among over the last year, this is up to 30% off the going rate, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. Most folks will have at least someone on the list this year that would love one of these, and the Nulaxy models are among the best affordable options out here. Made of aluminum alloy, it raises any laptop between 10 and 16 inches up to 7-inches of the tabletop while providing plenty of space for heat dissipation. “The ergonomic riser will help reduce neck and back pain, reduce eye strain creating extra space giving you the option to work without any clutter on your desk.” Head below for more details.

If you can do without the slightly more clean and modern design, this Nulaxy model can support up to 17-inch devices and comes in at $18 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one also provides an adjustable angle for a more accommodating experience in a multitude of scenarios.

If you’re looking for a new laptop to get under the tree this year and up on one of the stands above, take a look at this deal on the Google Pixelbook Go. Now back down to its Amazon all-time low, you can save $100 off the going rate right now. All of the details on this offer are right here and be sure to check out our ongoing offers on Apple’s latest M1 machines as well.

More on the Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand:

With the open back design it offers the best ventilation and airflow needed to cool either your notebook or gaming laptop and preventing it from Overheating. And the rubber pads and aluminum alloy acts as a thermal pad to take the heat of too. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches.

