Put an Omega cold-press juicer under the tree at $164 off, now $200 shipped for today only

Today only, Woot is now offering the Omega NC1000HDS Juice Extractor and Nutrition System for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently fetching $364 at Amazon, where the last deal price had it down at $250, Home Depot charges $380 and today’s offer is the lowest price we can find at $50 under our previous mention. At up to $164 off the going rate, this is a perfect time to bring home a high-quality cold-press juicer for homemade nutritional beverages all year round. This model can handle robust fruits and vegetables as well as leafy greens and wheatgrass using a “low speed of 80 RPMs [for] minimal heat buildup and oxidation” to promote the extraction of healthy enzymes. You can even use it to make baby food, specialty butters, and more. Omega juicers carry solid ratings at Walmart and it ships with a 15-year manufacturer warranty. More details below. 

If the higher-end cold-press option above isn’t getting you excited, you’re probably just fine going with an even more affordable option. This Mueller Austria Juicer is quite popular among Amazon customers and comes in at under $60 shipped right now. That’s an additional $140 in savings over today’s lead and a solid option for folks that don’t take their home juicing that seriously. 

Alongside rock-bottom pricing on Cuisinart’s Smart Stick Hand Blender, today saw Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cooker Pro drop $199 ahead of Black Friday. This handy cooker will you serving up delicious sous-vide meals all winter long and well into next year when you’re preparing the meats for the grill outside. You can browse through the details on this sizable price drop right here and find even more houseware deals in our dedicated guide

More on the Omega Juice Extractor:

  • HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients vitamins taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits vegetables leafy greens and wheatgrass
  • BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY – Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.
  • LONGER LASTING JUICES – Using a low speed of 80 RPMs results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes

