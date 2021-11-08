Osmo’s popular STEAM iPad learning play sets now up to 30% off with deals from $42.50

In celebration of national STEAM day and now sitting alongside this morning’s early Black Friday Amazon sale, we are now tracking some solid offers on the popular Osmo kids’ learning and play sets. One standout is the Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad at $49.88 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70 and currently marked down to $53 at Target, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also comes within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. A great way to keep the kids busy and learning at the same time, any family with an iPad laying around will want to consider these popular Osmo kits while the price is right. With a focus on “drawing, listening, speed of drawing, visual thinking, problem solving, physics,” and more, this set includes a number of activities that can bring their drawings and creations to life on the iPad. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More deals and details below.

Osmo Amazon deals:

Alongside this morning’s early Black Friday Amazon STEAM sale, we are also tracking some of the first price drops and new deals on the LEGO x Nintendo building kits. These can also be quite an educational experience for the slightly older kids and a great activity for families to huddle around on the weekends. The deals start from just $6 Prime shipped and you can get a closer look at everything on tao in today’s roundup.

More on the Osmo Creative Starter Kit:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Travel on an adventure & solve story problems with personal drawings brought to life instantly on the iPad (Monster) along with drawing problem solving/early physics (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece).

SKILLS LEARNED: Drawing, listening, speed of drawing, visual thinking, problem solving, physics, creative problem solving & fine motor skills. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

