Upgrade your kitchen ahead of the holidays with a pull-down faucet at $43.50 (New low, 27% off)

OWOFAN Sanitary (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in Matte Black for $43.67 shipped. While this faucet has been listed at $47 or so over the last month, it generally sells for $60 or higher. If we use $60 for comparison, you’re saving 27% and cashing in on the lowest price we have tracked. Give your kitchen a more premium look and feel with this dark-colored faucet. It’s bound to help modernize your space and will unquestionably streamline everyday dishwashing and rinsing tasks thanks to a pull-down design. This unit is made of stainless steel and boasts a matte black finish. Installation should take “less than 30 minutes” and is touted as being a “hassle-free” experience.

While you’re at it, why not further simplify dishwashing with one of Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwands at $3 Prime shipped? I’ve been using one of these for about a year now and cannot recommend it highly enough. The wand can be easily filled with soap which then lathers and helps clean dishes with only a minimal amount of effort required from you.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, today could be the day that you finally adopt an air fryer. Earlier we pieced together a nice list of markdowns priced from $32. You’ll find everything from personal-sized units to a larger option with a 5-quart capacity. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more deals.

OWOFAN Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

SAFE and HEALTHY: Eco-friendly, lead-free stainless steel kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer keep water healthy and clean.

EASY MATCH: Escutcheon include, fit for 1 or 3 hole kitchen sink, optimized 15 inch kitchen faucet height fits beneath almost any home kitchen cabinet.

EASY INSTALL: Video include. Simple, hassle-free installation with all-in-one pull down kitchen faucet system make DIY finish less than 30 minutes, even for no plumbing experience person.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!