Load up on PURELL hand sanitizer from $10 at Amazon: Stocking stuffers, travel packs, more

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a selection of PURELL products including hand sanitizer, cleaners, and more. Now’s a great time to ensure you’re set for the holidays and maybe even score some easy stocking stuffers while you’re at it. One standout is 8-pack of travel-size PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer at $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This bundle also typically fetches at least $13 at Walmart where it is currently sold out. You’re looking at eight pocket-sized bottles split between the Naturals and Refreshing Gel scents. Designed to kill “99.99 percent of most common germs that may cause illness without damaging skin,” these mini bottles are great for your EDC, in the car, or your purse. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More PURELL deals below.

But if you’re just looking for a hand sanitizer refresh you can use at home or at your desk, take a look at the 32-ounce bottle of Pipette Hand Sanitizer Gel. It is currently going for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and features a non-sticky, fragrance-free, plant-derived formula.

You might also want to take a look at today’s price drops on the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. As part of today’s early Black Friday deals at Amazon, you can score up to 50% off these popular teeth whitening kits with deals starting from $15. This is a great time to ensure you’re ready to polish that smile up before Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season. Browse through all of the price drops right here and hit up our home goods guide for more personal care deals.

More on the PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer:

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer kills 99.99 percent of most common germs that may cause illness without damaging skin

Perfect for frequent use. Mild formula is free of tricolsan, parabens, phthalates, preservatives and harsh ingredients; so it does not dry out or irritate skin. Hands feel soft, even after many uses

Use JELLY WRAPs to attach 1 oz. bottle to purses, backpacks, key chains, diaper bags or gym bags. Reach for the PURELL bottle when you need to kill germs, refresh or clean-up in a hurry

